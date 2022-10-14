Recent developments with Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.71 cents.

A new trading day began on October 13, 2022, with Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) stock priced at $14.36, up 1.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.50 and dropped to $14.305 before settling in for the closing price of $15.10. OMI’s price has ranged from $14.10 to $49.11 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 111.70%. With a float of $73.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.71 million.

In an organization with 6900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15, was worth 31,760. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $31.76, taking the stock ownership to the 27,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s EVP, COO and sold 8,000 for $31.31, making the entire transaction worth $250,480. This insider now owns 195,956 shares in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.96 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.28% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Owens & Minor Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.16 million. That was better than the volume of 0.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 175.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.04. However, in the short run, Owens & Minor Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.81. Second resistance stands at $16.25. The third major resistance level sits at $17.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.86. The third support level lies at $13.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.22 billion, the company has a total of 76,248K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,785 M while annual income is 221,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,500 M while its latest quarter income was 28,600 K.