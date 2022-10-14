Recent developments with Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.93 cents.

On October 13, 2022, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) opened at $23.86, lower -1.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.30 and dropped to $23.23 before settling in for the closing price of $25.03. Price fluctuations for TDOC have ranged from $23.90 to $156.82 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 75.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 49.00% at the time writing. With a float of $159.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5100 workers is very important to gauge.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Teladoc Health Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 6,084. In this transaction CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of this company sold 220 shares at a rate of $27.65, taking the stock ownership to the 1,576 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY sold 1,000 for $30.18, making the entire transaction worth $30,180. This insider now owns 25,408 shares in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$19.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.64) by -$18.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -61.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

The latest stats from [Teladoc Health Inc., TDOC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.54 million was inferior to 5.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.44. The third major resistance level sits at $27.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.30. The third support level lies at $21.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Key Stats

There are currently 161,183K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,033 M according to its annual income of -428,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 592,380 K and its income totaled -3,101 M.