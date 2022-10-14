Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,739 M

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) kicked off on October 13, 2022, at the price of $51.76, up 2.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.26 and dropped to $51.295 before settling in for the closing price of $52.54. Over the past 52 weeks, QSR has traded in a range of $46.68-$62.49.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.40%. With a float of $302.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.00 million.

In an organization with 5700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.32, operating margin of +33.33, and the pretax margin is +23.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 41,020. In this transaction Director of this company bought 700 shares at a rate of $58.60, taking the stock ownership to the 1,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s CFO sold 15,000 for $58.97, making the entire transaction worth $884,550. This insider now owns 41,449 shares in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.90% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) raw stochastic average was set at 48.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.61. However, in the short run, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.04. Second resistance stands at $56.13. The third major resistance level sits at $58.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.11.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.92 billion has total of 306,162K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,739 M in contrast with the sum of 838,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,639 M and last quarter income was 236,000 K.