Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) kicked off at the price of $32.50: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) kicked off on October 13, 2022, at the price of $30.95, up 0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.18 and dropped to $30.33 before settling in for the closing price of $32.35. Over the past 52 weeks, RIVN has traded in a range of $19.25-$179.47.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.40%. With a float of $796.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $908.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10422 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1203.64, operating margin of -7672.73, and the pretax margin is -8523.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.70%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 65,342. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,753 shares at a rate of $37.27, taking the stock ownership to the 79,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $29.31, making the entire transaction worth $1,172,400. This insider now owns 92,616 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.44) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8523.64 while generating a return on equity of -40.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 62.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.93, a number that is poised to hit -1.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Looking closely at Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), its last 5-days average volume was 19.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 18.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.52.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 48.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.50. However, in the short run, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.68. Second resistance stands at $34.85. The third major resistance level sits at $36.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.98.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.24 billion has total of 916,191K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 55,000 K in contrast with the sum of -4,688 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 364,000 K and last quarter income was -1,712 M.