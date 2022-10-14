Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) plunged -0.28 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) kicked off on October 13, 2022, at the price of $10.175, down -0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.94 and dropped to $9.95 before settling in for the closing price of $10.66. Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has traded in a range of $6.81-$43.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 80.10%. With a float of $563.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $874.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.31, operating margin of -199.77, and the pretax margin is -200.75.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 274,841. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 27,181 shares at a rate of $10.11, taking the stock ownership to the 211,567 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for $10.67, making the entire transaction worth $213,414. This insider now owns 415,084 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -200.86 while generating a return on equity of -78.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

The latest stats from [Robinhood Markets Inc., HOOD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.51 million was inferior to 18.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 79.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.50. The third major resistance level sits at $12.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.08.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.68 billion has total of 880,334K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,815 M in contrast with the sum of -3,686 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 318,000 K and last quarter income was -295,000 K.