Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

October 13, 2022, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) trading session started at the price of $0.3408, that was 5.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.365 and dropped to $0.3265 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. A 52-week range for RMO has been $0.32 – $5.55.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 175.60%. With a float of $175.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.91 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 293 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -127.04, operating margin of -698.02, and the pretax margin is +59.74.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Romeo Power Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Romeo Power Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 26.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 2,834,274. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,654,954 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 11,905,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,420,046 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $2,561,337. This insider now owns 13,559,954 shares in total.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +59.69 while generating a return on equity of 4.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 175.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

The latest stats from [Romeo Power Inc., RMO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.56 million was inferior to 5.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Romeo Power Inc.’s (RMO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5809, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2069. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3755. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3895. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4140. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3370, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3125. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2985.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Key Stats

There are 185,909K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 76.41 million. As of now, sales total 16,800 K while income totals 10,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,730 K while its last quarter net income were -40,440 K.