Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,532 M

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) kicked off on October 13, 2022, at the price of $44.00, down -1.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.989 and dropped to $43.5201 before settling in for the closing price of $45.36. Over the past 52 weeks, RCL has traded in a range of $31.09-$98.27.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -29.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.80%. With a float of $219.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.96 million.

In an organization with 85000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -159.51, operating margin of -248.82, and the pretax margin is -343.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 149,638. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,785 shares at a rate of $53.73, taking the stock ownership to the 32,583 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl sold 3,637 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $290,960. This insider now owns 116,951 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$2.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$2.2) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -343.34 while generating a return on equity of -75.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.68 million. That was better than the volume of 5.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.17.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 48.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.74. However, in the short run, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.99. Second resistance stands at $47.22. The third major resistance level sits at $48.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.52 billion has total of 255,059K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,532 M in contrast with the sum of -5,261 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,184 M and last quarter income was -521,580 K.