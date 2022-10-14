Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) volume exceeds 2.75 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 13, 2022, with Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) stock priced at $4.70, down -0.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.87 and dropped to $4.51 before settling in for the closing price of $4.87. SAND’s price has ranged from $4.74 to $9.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.00%. With a float of $189.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.43 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is 3.86%, while institutional ownership is 47.91%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

Looking closely at Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND), its last 5-days average volume was 2.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s (SAND) raw stochastic average was set at 12.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.53. However, in the short run, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.96. Second resistance stands at $5.10. The third major resistance level sits at $5.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.24.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 924.62 million, the company has a total of 205,731K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 114,860 K while annual income is 27,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 35,970 K while its latest quarter income was 39,700 K.