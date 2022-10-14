Sunrun Inc. (RUN) posted a -15.62% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) kicked off on October 13, 2022, at the price of $22.08, down -1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.46 and dropped to $21.50 before settling in for the closing price of $23.28. Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has traded in a range of $16.80-$60.60.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 27.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.80%. With a float of $199.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.13 million.

The firm has a total of 11383 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.34, operating margin of -40.08, and the pretax margin is -60.33.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 1,868,138. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $24.91, taking the stock ownership to the 1,449,459 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 172 for $27.26, making the entire transaction worth $4,689. This insider now owns 148,336 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -4.93 while generating a return on equity of -1.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.82% during the next five years compared to -20.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sunrun Inc., RUN], we can find that recorded value of 7.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 11.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.60. The third major resistance level sits at $25.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.86.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.19 billion has total of 212,104K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,610 M in contrast with the sum of -79,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 584,580 K and last quarter income was -12,430 K.