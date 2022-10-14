T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) volume exceeds 3.01 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) kicked off on October 13, 2022, at the price of $94.99, up 3.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $102.66 and dropped to $93.53 before settling in for the closing price of $98.07. Over the past 52 weeks, TROW has traded in a range of $97.45-$223.36.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 12.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.50%. With a float of $221.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7529 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.38, operating margin of +49.90, and the pretax margin is +52.07.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 1,509,097. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 11,891 shares at a rate of $126.91, taking the stock ownership to the 136,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 959 for $124.57, making the entire transaction worth $119,466. This insider now owns 12,183 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.16) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +39.14 while generating a return on equity of 35.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.60% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.36, a number that is poised to hit 2.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

Looking closely at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW), its last 5-days average volume was 2.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.13.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 21.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.03 billion has total of 225,692K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,672 M in contrast with the sum of 3,083 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,513 M and last quarter income was 339,600 K.