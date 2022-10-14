Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) posted a -5.48% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On October 13, 2022, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) opened at $0.1882, lower -8.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.209 and dropped to $0.165 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Price fluctuations for TANH have ranged from $0.17 to $15.70 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 6.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.60% at the time writing. With a float of $16.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.07 million.

In an organization with 51 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.88, operating margin of -15.41, and the pretax margin is -14.95.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tantech Holdings Ltd is 6.09%, while institutional ownership is 20.00%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -15.12 while generating a return on equity of -7.84.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) raw stochastic average was set at 4.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2406, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0270. However, in the short run, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2040. Second resistance stands at $0.2285. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2480. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1405. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1160.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Key Stats

There are currently 6,399K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 55,260 K according to its annual income of -8,360 K.