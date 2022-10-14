Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) last year’s performance of -6.28% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) on October 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.45, soaring 1.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.6664 and dropped to $7.42 before settling in for the closing price of $7.51. Within the past 52 weeks, VIV’s price has moved between $7.39 and $11.69.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 0.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.50%. With a float of $436.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.67 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 34000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.38, operating margin of +12.80, and the pretax margin is +13.27.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Telefonica Brasil S.A. is 88.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +14.17 while generating a return on equity of 8.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.10% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62

Technical Analysis of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

Looking closely at Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s (VIV) raw stochastic average was set at 6.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.33. However, in the short run, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.72. Second resistance stands at $7.82. The third major resistance level sits at $7.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.22.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.65 billion based on 1,676,938K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,159 M and income totals 1,156 M. The company made 2,404 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 154,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.