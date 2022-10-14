Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -10.45%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) kicked off on October 13, 2022, at the price of $3.75, up 0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.005 and dropped to $3.62 before settling in for the closing price of $3.92. Over the past 52 weeks, TME has traded in a range of $2.95-$9.10.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 48.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.20%. With a float of $790.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.61 billion.

In an organization with 5966 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.35, operating margin of +8.70, and the pretax margin is +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Tencent Music Entertainment Group is 5.61%, while institutional ownership is 48.90%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.87% during the next five years compared to 104.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.35 million. That was inferior than the volume of 14.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 19.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.85. However, in the short run, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.09. Second resistance stands at $4.24. The third major resistance level sits at $4.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.47. The third support level lies at $3.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.91 billion has total of 1,695,077K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,843 M in contrast with the sum of 469,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,031 M and last quarter income was 128,000 K.