TGB (Taseko Mines Limited) climbed 3.67 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 13, 2022, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) opened at $1.04, higher 3.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.14 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. Price fluctuations for TGB have ranged from $0.89 to $2.41 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 10.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 235.10% at the time writing. With a float of $276.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 207 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.09, operating margin of +31.85, and the pretax margin is +16.53.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Taseko Mines Limited is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 22.50%.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.52 while generating a return on equity of 10.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Looking closely at Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Taseko Mines Limited’s (TGB) raw stochastic average was set at 27.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1382, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5898. However, in the short run, Taseko Mines Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1697. Second resistance stands at $1.2093. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2817. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0577, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9853. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9457.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Key Stats

There are currently 286,377K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 341.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 345,710 K according to its annual income of 29,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 64,950 K and its income totaled -4,130 K.