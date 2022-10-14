Twitter Inc. (TWTR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 20.14% last month.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) kicked off on October 13, 2022, at the price of $49.80, up 0.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.07 and dropped to $49.52 before settling in for the closing price of $49.94. Over the past 52 weeks, TWTR has traded in a range of $31.30-$68.41.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 15.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 80.70%. With a float of $635.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $766.84 million.

In an organization with 7500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.60, operating margin of +5.38, and the pretax margin is -8.10.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Twitter Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 60.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 556,425. In this transaction General Manager of Core Tech of this company sold 10,921 shares at a rate of $50.95, taking the stock ownership to the 343,788 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 for $42.80, making the entire transaction worth $214,000. This insider now owns 688,333 shares in total.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -4.36 while generating a return on equity of -2.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Twitter Inc.’s (TWTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 19.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 28.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Twitter Inc.’s (TWTR) raw stochastic average was set at 90.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.53. However, in the short run, Twitter Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.10. Second resistance stands at $51.86. The third major resistance level sits at $52.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.76. The third support level lies at $48.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 38.69 billion has total of 765,246K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,077 M in contrast with the sum of -221,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,177 M and last quarter income was -270,010 K.