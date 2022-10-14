United Maritime Corporation (USEA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 23.73%

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) on October 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.89, soaring 20.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.35 and dropped to $1.81 before settling in for the closing price of $1.81. Within the past 52 weeks, USEA’s price has moved between $0.80 and $8.95.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.90%. With a float of $8.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.86 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.99, operating margin of +39.42, and the pretax margin is +29.35.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United Maritime Corporation is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +29.35 while generating a return on equity of 30.24.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) Trading Performance Indicators

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44

Technical Analysis of United Maritime Corporation (USEA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

However, in the short run, United Maritime Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.4200. Second resistance stands at $2.6600. The third major resistance level sits at $2.9600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5800. The third support level lies at $1.3400 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.53 million based on 1,512K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,400 K and income totals 2,170 K.