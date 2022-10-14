Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) posted a -13.71% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) on October 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3777, soaring 3.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.40 and dropped to $0.3502 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Within the past 52 weeks, VERB’s price has moved between $0.29 and $2.34.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.50%. With a float of $87.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 107 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.27, operating margin of -320.33, and the pretax margin is -327.68.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -327.69 while generating a return on equity of -286.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Looking closely at Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 7.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5021, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7518. However, in the short run, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4117. Second resistance stands at $0.4307. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4615. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3619, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3311. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3121.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 43.35 million based on 102,431K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,520 K and income totals -34,490 K. The company made 2,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.