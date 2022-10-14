WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.29 million

A new trading day began on October 13, 2022, with WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) stock priced at $1.76, down -1.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.84 and dropped to $1.46 before settling in for the closing price of $1.50. WKEY’s price has ranged from $1.38 to $13.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.60%. With a float of $4.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.18 million.

The firm has a total of 136 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.72, operating margin of -120.73, and the pretax margin is -108.67.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -91.38 while generating a return on equity of -78.99.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WISeKey International Holding AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.50

Technical Analysis of WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WISeKey International Holding AG, WKEY], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, WISeKey International Holding AG’s (WKEY) raw stochastic average was set at 5.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1522, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0104. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7267. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9733. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2133. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9667.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.16 million, the company has a total of 10,809K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,260 K while annual income is -20,340 K.