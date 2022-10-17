$1.24M in average volume shows that Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is heading in the right direction

On October 14, 2022, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) opened at $78.57, lower -5.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.18 and dropped to $74.03 before settling in for the closing price of $78.44. Price fluctuations for DAR have ranged from $55.71 to $87.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 119.40% at the time writing. With a float of $158.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.63 million.

The firm has a total of 9900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.90, operating margin of +11.70, and the pretax margin is +17.34.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Darling Ingredients Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 1,023,330. In this transaction EVP – Chief Strategy Officer of this company sold 12,374 shares at a rate of $82.70, taking the stock ownership to the 109,496 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s EVP & Chief Admin Officer sold 25,000 for $80.82, making the entire transaction worth $2,020,500. This insider now owns 48,489 shares in total.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.74 while generating a return on equity of 21.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.99% during the next five years compared to 44.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.19, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Darling Ingredients Inc., DAR], we can find that recorded value of 1.82 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.24.

During the past 100 days, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (DAR) raw stochastic average was set at 57.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $82.28. The third major resistance level sits at $84.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.94.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Key Stats

There are currently 160,372K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,741 M according to its annual income of 650,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,650 M and its income totaled 202,000 K.