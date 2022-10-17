$18.83M in average volume shows that Citigroup Inc. (C) is heading in the right direction

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $43.09, up 0.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.42 and dropped to $42.80 before settling in for the closing price of $42.95. Over the past 52 weeks, C has traded in a range of $40.01-$73.22.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 114.40%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

The firm has a total of 231000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 73.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 167,270,478. In this transaction See General Remark. of this company sold 4,614,358 shares at a rate of $36.25, taking the stock ownership to the 15,318 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Head of Human Resources sold 14,800 for $68.56, making the entire transaction worth $1,014,614. This insider now owns 57,043 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.68) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +27.18 while generating a return on equity of 10.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.71% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Citigroup Inc.’s (C) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Citigroup Inc., C], we can find that recorded value of 22.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 23.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 22.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.10. The third major resistance level sits at $45.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.93.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 83.18 billion has total of 1,936,710K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 79,865 M in contrast with the sum of 21,952 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 23,304 M and last quarter income was 4,547 M.