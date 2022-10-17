$21.04M in average volume shows that Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is heading in the right direction

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) on October 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.51, plunging -3.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.57 and dropped to $2.33 before settling in for the closing price of $2.47. Within the past 52 weeks, GRAB’s price has moved between $2.26 and $17.15.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -32.20%. With a float of $2.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.65 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8834 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -58.52, operating margin of -229.33, and the pretax margin is -525.04.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 28.01%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -510.96 while generating a return on equity of -85.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Looking closely at Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB), its last 5-days average volume was 15.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 24.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 7.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.63. However, in the short run, Grab Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.53. Second resistance stands at $2.67. The third major resistance level sits at $2.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.05.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.51 billion based on 3,741,980K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 675,000 K and income totals -3,449 M. The company made 321,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -547,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.