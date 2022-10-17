28.12% percent quarterly performance for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is not indicative of the underlying story

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $2.31, down -9.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.35 and dropped to $2.04 before settling in for the closing price of $2.26. Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has traded in a range of $1.16-$6.28.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 21.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.60%. With a float of $284.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 299 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.47, operating margin of -428.79, and the pretax margin is -434.64.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Bionano Genomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 72,402. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.62, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $1.60, making the entire transaction worth $16,000. This insider now owns 13,894 shares in total.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -402.84 while generating a return on equity of -38.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.5 million, its volume of 6.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) raw stochastic average was set at 24.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.25 in the near term. At $2.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.63.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 655.69 million has total of 289,697K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,980 K in contrast with the sum of -72,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,670 K and last quarter income was -32,160 K.