$4.05M in average volume shows that The Western Union Company (WU) is heading in the right direction

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) on October 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.11, plunging -0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.315 and dropped to $13.98 before settling in for the closing price of $14.04. Within the past 52 weeks, WU’s price has moved between $13.25 and $21.40.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -1.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.90%. With a float of $382.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.36, operating margin of +23.63, and the pretax margin is +18.30.

The Western Union Company (WU) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 10,214. In this transaction Interim Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 587 shares at a rate of $17.40, taking the stock ownership to the 14,221 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Interim Chief Legal Officer sold 2,221 for $19.45, making the entire transaction worth $43,198. This insider now owns 6,125 shares in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.43) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +15.76 while generating a return on equity of 297.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.74% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

The Western Union Company (WU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.56 million, its volume of 4.38 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, The Western Union Company’s (WU) raw stochastic average was set at 15.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.22 in the near term. At $14.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.55.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.42 billion based on 385,754K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,071 M and income totals 805,800 K. The company made 1,138 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 194,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.