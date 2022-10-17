$44.95K in average volume shows that Alfi Inc. (ALF) is heading in the right direction

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $0.8254, down -69.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.85 and dropped to $0.177 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. Over the past 52 weeks, ALF has traded in a range of $0.77-$6.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -440.20%. With a float of $8.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4449.59, operating margin of -68718.06, and the pretax margin is -71583.00.

Alfi Inc. (ALF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Alfi Inc. is 47.36%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%.

Alfi Inc. (ALF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -71583.00 while generating a return on equity of -369.62.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -440.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alfi Inc.’s (ALF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 67.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43

Technical Analysis of Alfi Inc. (ALF)

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Alfi Inc.’s (ALF) raw stochastic average was set at 5.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 490.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 210.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1287, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4291. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6765 in the near term. At $1.0998, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3495.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.52 million has total of 16,095K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 30 K in contrast with the sum of -18,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 130 K and last quarter income was -5,550 K.