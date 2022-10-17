5.39% volatility in Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 14, 2022, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) opened at $3.51, lower -5.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.535 and dropped to $3.34 before settling in for the closing price of $3.55. Price fluctuations for KGC have ranged from $3.00 to $7.13 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 1.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -82.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.29 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.30 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8970 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.22, operating margin of +18.66, and the pretax margin is +12.59.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kinross Gold Corporation is 0.88%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.93 while generating a return on equity of 3.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.53% during the next five years compared to 32.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

The latest stats from [Kinross Gold Corporation, KGC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 15.94 million was inferior to 20.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Kinross Gold Corporation’s (KGC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.60. The third major resistance level sits at $3.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.09.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Key Stats

There are currently 1,300,065K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,729 M according to its annual income of 221,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 821,500 K and its income totaled -31,000 K.