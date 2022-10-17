9.12% volatility in Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) last month: This is a red flag warning

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $14.46, down -9.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.33 and dropped to $13.32 before settling in for the closing price of $14.78. Over the past 52 weeks, BYND has traded in a range of $12.76-$109.95.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 95.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -240.40%. With a float of $58.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1108 employees.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Beyond Meat Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 57.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 187,550. In this transaction Chief Brand Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $37.51, taking the stock ownership to the 24,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Brand Officer sold 2,000 for $37.51, making the entire transaction worth $75,020. This insider now owns 22,358 shares in total.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.58 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.98) by -$0.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -46.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.25, a number that is poised to hit -1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) saw its 5-day average volume 3.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND) raw stochastic average was set at 1.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.68 in the near term. At $16.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.66.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 940.96 million has total of 63,668K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 464,700 K in contrast with the sum of -182,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 147,040 K and last quarter income was -97,130 K.