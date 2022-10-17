A look at Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $2.77, down -9.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.85 and dropped to $2.44 before settling in for the closing price of $2.71. Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has traded in a range of $2.50-$25.33.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 88.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -138.80%. With a float of $533.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $624.96 million.

The firm has a total of 2816 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 72.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 11, was worth 23,172. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 7,724 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 33,088,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s CEO sold 100,000 for $2.78, making the entire transaction worth $277,860. This insider now owns 33,096,702 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -67.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Opendoor Technologies Inc., OPEN], we can find that recorded value of 19.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 17.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.99. The third major resistance level sits at $3.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.90.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.70 billion has total of 628,891K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,021 M in contrast with the sum of -662,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,198 M and last quarter income was -54,000 K.