A look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

October 14, 2022, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) trading session started at the price of $1.19, that was -5.88% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. A 52-week range for URG has been $0.95 – $2.15.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -30.20%. With a float of $216.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.15 million.

The firm has a total of 10 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ur-Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc. is 2.86%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 201,286. In this transaction Director of this company sold 157,399 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 238,285 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s BOARD CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT sold 239,422 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $431,055. This insider now owns 2,838,321 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9446.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ur-Energy Inc., URG], we can find that recorded value of 1.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 30.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2222, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3032. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9800.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

There are 222,806K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 264.50 million. As of now, sales total 20 K while income totals -22,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 20 K while its last quarter net income were -350 K.