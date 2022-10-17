A major move is in the offing as The Boeing Company (BA) market cap hits 78.62 billion

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $135.59, up 0.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.41 and dropped to $131.37 before settling in for the closing price of $132.40. Over the past 52 weeks, BA has traded in a range of $113.02-$233.94.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.80%. With a float of $593.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $596.40 million.

The firm has a total of 142000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.41, operating margin of +0.10, and the pretax margin is -8.08.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of The Boeing Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 1,044,550. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $208.91, taking the stock ownership to the 7,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Director bought 480 for $208.39, making the entire transaction worth $100,027. This insider now owns 1,632 shares in total.

The Boeing Company (BA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -6.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.17% during the next five years compared to -23.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Boeing Company’s (BA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Boeing Company (BA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Boeing Company, BA], we can find that recorded value of 7.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.94.

During the past 100 days, The Boeing Company’s (BA) raw stochastic average was set at 33.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $149.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $165.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $135.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $138.68. The third major resistance level sits at $140.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $128.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $125.84.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 78.62 billion has total of 593,811K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 62,286 M in contrast with the sum of -4,202 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,681 M and last quarter income was 193,000 K.