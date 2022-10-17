Agrify Corporation (AGFY) volume exceeds 64.93 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $0.9601, up 53.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.54 and dropped to $0.9601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. Over the past 52 weeks, AGFY has traded in a range of $0.37-$23.55.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -59.70%. With a float of $25.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 136 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.56, operating margin of -49.55, and the pretax margin is -53.96.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Agrify Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 12,500. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.50, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s CEO and Chairman bought 10,000 for $2.61, making the entire transaction worth $26,100. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.33) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -54.24 while generating a return on equity of -49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Looking closely at Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY), its last 5-days average volume was 32.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) raw stochastic average was set at 42.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 352.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 179.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7918, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3921. However, in the short run, Agrify Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6733. Second resistance stands at $1.8966. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2532. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0934, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7368. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5135.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.10 million has total of 26,678K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 59,860 K in contrast with the sum of -32,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,330 K and last quarter income was -93,400 K.