AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 11.31% last month.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $0.1926, down -12.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.20 and dropped to $0.17 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Over the past 52 weeks, ANPC has traded in a range of $0.13-$3.06.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.30%. With a float of $19.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 89 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.13, operating margin of -589.60, and the pretax margin is -674.96.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is 12.09%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -659.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00 and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) saw its 5-day average volume 11.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) raw stochastic average was set at 10.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 150.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2046, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4457. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1954 in the near term. At $0.2127, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2254. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1654, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1527. The third support level lies at $0.1354 if the price breaches the second support level.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.10 million has total of 19,378K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,820 K in contrast with the sum of -18,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,968 K and last quarter income was -14,639 K.