ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.1 million

On October 14, 2022, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) opened at $4.87, lower -5.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.94 and dropped to $4.68 before settling in for the closing price of $4.94. Price fluctuations for ARR have ranged from $4.38 to $11.05 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -2.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.40% at the time writing. With a float of $131.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.59 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Looking closely at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR), its last 5-days average volume was 7.51 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.65. However, in the short run, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.85. Second resistance stands at $5.03. The third major resistance level sits at $5.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.33.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

There are currently 114,635K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 655.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,790 K according to its annual income of 15,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 48,080 K and its income totaled -58,590 K.