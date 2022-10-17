AZEK (The AZEK Company Inc.) dropped -5.42 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 14, 2022, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) opened at $16.95, lower -5.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.00 and dropped to $16.19 before settling in for the closing price of $17.17. Price fluctuations for AZEK have ranged from $15.39 to $46.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 175.20% at the time writing. With a float of $147.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2072 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.08, operating margin of +12.36, and the pretax margin is +10.33.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 501,368. In this transaction Director of this company bought 27,145 shares at a rate of $18.47, taking the stock ownership to the 212,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $18.52, making the entire transaction worth $55,560. This insider now owns 27,029 shares in total.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.3) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +7.90 while generating a return on equity of 6.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 175.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.04 million, its volume of 1.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, The AZEK Company Inc.’s (AZEK) raw stochastic average was set at 11.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.76 in the near term. At $17.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.14.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Key Stats

There are currently 155,041K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,179 M according to its annual income of 93,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 394,990 K and its income totaled 27,480 K.