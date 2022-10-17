Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) with a beta value of 0.86 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) stock priced at $3.79, down -1.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.82 and dropped to $3.68 before settling in for the closing price of $3.78. BBD’s price has ranged from $2.92 to $4.30 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -1.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 46.60%. With a float of $5.32 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.32 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 87274 employees.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Bradesco S.A. is 35.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.80%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Looking closely at Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD), its last 5-days average volume was 38.94 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 36.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 56.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.68. However, in the short run, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.79. Second resistance stands at $3.88. The third major resistance level sits at $3.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.51.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.44 billion, the company has a total of 10,658,488K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 28,376 M while annual income is 4,067 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,792 M while its latest quarter income was 1,455 M.