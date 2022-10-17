Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.12% last month.

A new trading day began on October 14, 2022, with Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) stock priced at $5.00, down -6.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.25 and dropped to $3.54 before settling in for the closing price of $3.96. BMRA’s price has ranged from $2.56 to $6.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 26.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 42.70%. With a float of $12.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 64 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.78, operating margin of -24.03, and the pretax margin is -23.88.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Biomerica Inc. is 15.59%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 11/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -24.01 while generating a return on equity of -51.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Biomerica Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39

Technical Analysis of Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Biomerica Inc.’s (BMRA) raw stochastic average was set at 42.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.79 in the near term. At $5.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.45. The third support level lies at $1.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 52.98 million, the company has a total of 13,412K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,870 K while annual income is -4,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,300 K while its latest quarter income was -1,760 K.