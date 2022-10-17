Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) plunged -0.80 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

October 14, 2022, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) trading session started at the price of $35.10, that was -0.80% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.81 and dropped to $34.34 before settling in for the closing price of $34.85. A 52-week range for CARR has been $33.10 – $57.97.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -17.00%. With a float of $840.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $845.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.15, operating margin of +12.07, and the pretax margin is +11.64.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Carrier Global Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Carrier Global Corporation is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04, was worth 168,360. In this transaction Vice President, Controller of this company sold 3,682 shares at a rate of $45.73, taking the stock ownership to the 12 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s President, Fire & Security sold 33,036 for $56.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,851,813. This insider now owns 9,995 shares in total.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.62) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +8.07 while generating a return on equity of 25.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) saw its 5-day average volume 6.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.47 in the near term. At $36.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.53.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Key Stats

There are 841,583K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.33 billion. As of now, sales total 20,613 M while income totals 1,664 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,211 M while its last quarter net income were 573,000 K.