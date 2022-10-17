Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) is expecting -69.63% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On October 14, 2022, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) opened at $0.3651, higher 17.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3801 and dropped to $0.2621 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Price fluctuations for CNXA have ranged from $0.21 to $31.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -86.20% at the time writing. With a float of $8.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.89, operating margin of -34.49, and the pretax margin is -172.11.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is 35.10%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 3,968. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 1,265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 70,100 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $61,723. This insider now owns 1,270,000 shares in total.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -172.11.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.09

Technical Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Looking closely at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

However, in the short run, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3462. Second resistance stands at $0.4222. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4642. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2282, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1862. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1102.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Key Stats

There are currently 12,663K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,800 K according to its annual income of -18,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,202 K and its income totaled -2,370 K.