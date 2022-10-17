Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is expecting 2.80% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on October 14, 2022, with Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) stock priced at $1.16, down -6.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.09 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. DNN’s price has ranged from $0.91 to $2.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 192.30%. With a float of $810.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $817.93 million.

The firm has a total of 66 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71.78, operating margin of -116.74, and the pretax margin is +87.23.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +94.89 while generating a return on equity of 6.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Denison Mines Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 55.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Denison Mines Corp., DNN], we can find that recorded value of 5.26 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 31.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2264, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2867. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1600. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2550. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0650, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0300. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9700.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 954.00 million, the company has a total of 818,540K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,960 K while annual income is 15,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,330 K while its latest quarter income was -12,640 K.