DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) 20 Days SMA touches 0.11%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on October 14, 2022, with DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) stock priced at $7.84, up 3.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.03 and dropped to $7.67 before settling in for the closing price of $7.74. DHT’s price has ranged from $4.55 to $9.31 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -3.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -104.40%. With a float of $134.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.01, operating margin of -6.61, and the pretax margin is -4.20.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of DHT Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.00%.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.89 while generating a return on equity of -1.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -104.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -21.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DHT Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 109.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Looking closely at DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.99 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, DHT Holdings Inc.’s (DHT) raw stochastic average was set at 67.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.35. However, in the short run, DHT Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.14. Second resistance stands at $8.27. The third major resistance level sits at $8.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.42.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.26 billion, the company has a total of 170,798K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 300,470 K while annual income is -11,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 99,910 K while its latest quarter income was 9,720 K.