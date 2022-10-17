DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) average volume reaches $739.74K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $42.60, down -11.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.60 and dropped to $36.55 before settling in for the closing price of $42.23. Over the past 52 weeks, DICE has traded in a range of $12.64-$45.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -96.20%. With a float of $36.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.36 million.

The firm has a total of 61 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of DICE Therapeutics Inc. is 4.12%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.54) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -4351.91 while generating a return on equity of -26.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 23.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DICE Therapeutics Inc., DICE], we can find that recorded value of 5.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.68.

During the past 100 days, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) raw stochastic average was set at 74.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 203.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $41.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.94. The third major resistance level sits at $47.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.12.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.61 billion has total of 38,211K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,130 K in contrast with the sum of -48,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -21,522 K.