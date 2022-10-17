Fastenal Company (FAST) 20 Days SMA touches -6.94%: The odds favor the bear

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) kicked off on Friday, at the price of $46.79, down -6.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.95 and dropped to $43.74 before settling in for the closing price of $46.79. Over the past 52 weeks, FAST has traded in a range of $43.73-$64.75.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 8.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.40%. With a float of $571.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $575.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21629 employees.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Industrial Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Fastenal Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 23,790. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $47.58, taking the stock ownership to the 1,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s CEO AND PRESIDENT bought 1,000 for $47.25, making the entire transaction worth $47,250. This insider now owns 282,929 shares in total.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.5) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.33% during the next five years compared to 13.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fastenal Company’s (FAST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fastenal Company (FAST)

Looking closely at Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST), its last 5-days average volume was 5.11 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Fastenal Company’s (FAST) raw stochastic average was set at 1.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.14. However, in the short run, Fastenal Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.97. Second resistance stands at $48.06. The third major resistance level sits at $49.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.55.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.89 billion has total of 574,679K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,011 M in contrast with the sum of 925,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,779 M and last quarter income was 287,100 K.