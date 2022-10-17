Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) with a beta value of 1.60 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $25.78, down -10.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.87 and dropped to $22.87 before settling in for the closing price of $25.51. Over the past 52 weeks, HASI has traded in a range of $24.67-$65.74.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.70%. With a float of $85.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.05 million.

The firm has a total of 99 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +65.58, and the pretax margin is +67.79.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 99,875. In this transaction EVP and Co-CIO of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $39.95, taking the stock ownership to the 49,071 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO bought 2,300 for $43.75, making the entire transaction worth $100,625. This insider now owns 537,807 shares in total.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.48) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +58.96 while generating a return on equity of 9.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to 36.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s (HASI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., HASI], we can find that recorded value of 0.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s (HASI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.88. The third major resistance level sits at $27.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.24 billion has total of 86,923K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 213,170 K in contrast with the sum of 126,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 62,800 K and last quarter income was -18,450 K.