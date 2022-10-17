Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) average volume reaches $4.90M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

October 14, 2022, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) trading session started at the price of $0.61, that was -8.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.61 and dropped to $0.555 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. A 52-week range for HYMC has been $0.28 – $3.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 62.40%. With a float of $155.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.12 million.

The firm has a total of 95 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -47.87, operating margin of -73.35, and the pretax margin is -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 28.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 6,375,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000,000 shares at a rate of $1.27, taking the stock ownership to the 18,408,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,817,401 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $7,228,751. This insider now owns 735,117 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.72. This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, HYMC], we can find that recorded value of 2.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 20.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7671, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0115. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5942. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6296. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6492. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5392, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5196. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4842.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

There are 199,713K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 121.76 million. As of now, sales total 110,730 K while income totals -88,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,830 K while its last quarter net income were -8,980 K.