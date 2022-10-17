Investors finally get a glimpse of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) volume hitting the figure of 1.15 million.

On October 14, 2022, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) opened at $1.07, lower -7.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $0.9512 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. Price fluctuations for BHG have ranged from $0.80 to $9.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -648.20% at the time writing. With a float of $593.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3203 employees.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bright Health Group Inc. is 5.77%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 210,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.10, taking the stock ownership to the 230,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $2.09, making the entire transaction worth $209,000. This insider now owns 350,000 shares in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -648.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) saw its 5-day average volume 3.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Bright Health Group Inc.’s (BHG) raw stochastic average was set at 12.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4558, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0430. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0551 in the near term. At $1.1420, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1939. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9163, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8644. The third support level lies at $0.7775 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Key Stats

There are currently 629,699K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 661.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,029 M according to its annual income of -1,185 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,577 M and its income totaled -274,670 K.