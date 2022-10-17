Investors finally get a glimpse of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) volume hitting the figure of 1.25 million.

A new trading day began on October 14, 2022, with Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) stock priced at $56.32, down -6.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.92 and dropped to $51.75 before settling in for the closing price of $55.45. CDAY’s price has ranged from $43.23 to $130.37 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 7.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 136.40%. With a float of $151.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.75 million.

In an organization with 7462 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.09, operating margin of -2.74, and the pretax margin is -8.82.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 725,000. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $58.00, taking the stock ownership to the 100,477 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s EVP, CPTO sold 11,418 for $63.27, making the entire transaction worth $722,417. This insider now owns 99,603 shares in total.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -7.36 while generating a return on equity of -3.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 60.20% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 162.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.72.

During the past 100 days, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s (CDAY) raw stochastic average was set at 31.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.79. However, in the short run, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.26. Second resistance stands at $58.68. The third major resistance level sits at $60.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.34. The third support level lies at $44.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.49 billion, the company has a total of 153,057K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,024 M while annual income is -75,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 301,200 K while its latest quarter income was -19,800 K.