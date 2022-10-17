Investors finally get a glimpse of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) volume hitting the figure of 1.21 million.

A new trading day began on October 14, 2022, with Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) stock priced at $2.00, down -8.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.005 and dropped to $1.75 before settling in for the closing price of $1.96. RENT’s price has ranged from $1.84 to $24.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.50%. With a float of $58.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 958 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.38, operating margin of -60.01, and the pretax margin is -104.33.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Rent the Runway Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 42,785. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 9,383 shares at a rate of $4.56, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s GC & Secretary sold 891 for $4.56, making the entire transaction worth $4,063. This insider now owns 203,894 shares in total.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.67 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -104.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rent the Runway Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Rent the Runway Inc.’s (RENT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.7295, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7834. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9467 in the near term. At $2.1033, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2017. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6917, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5933. The third support level lies at $1.4367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 126.80 million, the company has a total of 64,704K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 203,300 K while annual income is -211,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 76,500 K while its latest quarter income was -33,900 K.