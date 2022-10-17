Investors must take note of American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) performance last week, which was -30.60%.

A new trading day began on October 14, 2022, with American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) stock priced at $0.2624, down -6.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.27 and dropped to $0.238 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. AREB’s price has ranged from $0.25 to $7.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.10%. With a float of $4.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.74 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 11.28%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 0.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 185.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 170.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5194, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6441. However, in the short run, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2621. Second resistance stands at $0.2821. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2941. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2301, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2181. The third support level lies at $0.1981 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.40 million, the company has a total of 5,251K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 990 K while annual income is -6,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 340 K while its latest quarter income was -1,600 K.