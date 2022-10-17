Investors must take note of Missfresh Limited’s (MF) performance last week, which was -40.20%.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) kicked off on October 14, 2022, at the price of $2.343, down -19.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.382 and dropped to $1.80 before settling in for the closing price of $0.08. Over the past 52 weeks, MF has traded in a range of $0.06-$5.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.70%. With a float of $196.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.45 million.

In an organization with 1429 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.42, operating margin of -26.82, and the pretax margin is -26.89.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Missfresh Limited is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -35.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Missfresh Limited’s (MF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.46 and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.11 million. That was better than the volume of 8.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Missfresh Limited’s (MF) raw stochastic average was set at 0.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 236.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 193.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1170, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1249. However, in the short run, Missfresh Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0736. Second resistance stands at $0.0862. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0930. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0542, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0474. The third support level lies at $0.0348 if the price breaches the second support level.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.90 million has total of 206,657K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 935,690 K in contrast with the sum of -251,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,122 M and last quarter income was -973,668 K.