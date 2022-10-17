Investors must take note of MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) performance last week, which was -8.19%.

A new trading day began on October 14, 2022, with MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) stock priced at $29.43, down -7.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.75 and dropped to $27.2001 before settling in for the closing price of $29.37. MP’s price has ranged from $26.19 to $60.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 359.70%. With a float of $144.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 365 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.97, operating margin of +50.28, and the pretax margin is +48.26.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 4,996,235. In this transaction Director of this company sold 150,489 shares at a rate of $33.20, taking the stock ownership to the 1,132,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Director by Deputization sold 150,489 for $33.20, making the entire transaction worth $4,996,235. This insider now owns 1,132,765 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +40.68 while generating a return on equity of 14.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 359.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MP Materials Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 19.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.71 million, its volume of 1.41 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 6.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.93 in the near term. At $30.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.83.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.21 billion, the company has a total of 177,534K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 331,950 K while annual income is 135,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 143,560 K while its latest quarter income was 73,270 K.