Investors must take note of SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) performance last week, which was -3.99%.

On October 14, 2022, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) opened at $5.19, lower -5.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.28 and dropped to $4.81 before settling in for the closing price of $5.09. Price fluctuations for SOFI have ranged from $4.77 to $24.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -149.50% at the time writing. With a float of $819.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $910.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.65, operating margin of -34.79, and the pretax margin is -44.24.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 33.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 54,601,197. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 6,683,133 shares at a rate of $8.17, taking the stock ownership to the 83,216,977 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,381,785 for $7.99, making the entire transaction worth $43,000,462. This insider now owns 89,900,110 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -44.49 while generating a return on equity of -12.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

The latest stats from [SoFi Technologies Inc., SOFI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 30.56 million was inferior to 49.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.44. The third major resistance level sits at $5.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.50. The third support level lies at $4.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

There are currently 915,824K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,088 M according to its annual income of -483,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 389,310 K and its income totaled -95,840 K.